Themes, History, and Why It’s Celebrated on World AIDS Day 2021

Wednesday is World AIDS Day, a global event commemorated every year on December 1st to encourage people to join forces in the battle against HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

It’s a day to demonstrate solidarity for HIV-positive people and to remember those who have died from HIV-related illnesses.

What Is the Difference Between HIV and AIDS?

HIV is a virus that targets the body’s immune system. It can lead to AIDS, a life-threatening condition that marks the most severe stage of HIV infection if left untreated.

AIDS patients’ immune systems are severely compromised, causing them to develop an increasing variety of serious infections. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AIDS patients have a three-year survival rate if they do not receive therapy.

Although there is no effective cure for HIV at this time, it can be managed with good medical care. According to the CDC, those who receive successful HIV therapy can live long and healthy lives.

The History of World Aids Day and Why It Is Celebrated

When it was established in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first worldwide health day.

The day is commemorated to increase awareness of the disease, its stigma, and information on prevention and treatment, as well as to reflect on the global response to the pandemic and what more needs to be done.

The first five cases of AIDS were disclosed 40 years ago this year. On June 5, 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the first report of five previously healthy gay males in Los Angeles being diagnosed with AIDS.

A total of 337 instances of severe immunological deficiency had been reported in the country by the end of 1981.

According to the CDC, the phrase “gay cancer” entered the public language in July 1981, when The New York Times ran an article titled “Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals.”

Ryan White, a teenager, died in 1990 after being diagnosed with AIDS after receiving a blood transfusion. When he tried to return to school after his diagnosis, he suffered AIDS-related discrimination in his Indiana neighborhood.

Theme for World AIDS Day 2021

Every year, the subject for World AIDS Day is different. The theme was determined by the. This is a condensed version of the information.