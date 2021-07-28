Theme, Importance, and Facts to Know About World Hepatitis Day 2021

World Hepatitis Day is a great opportunity to educate people about viral hepatitis. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s theme, “Hepatitis Can’t Wait,” advocates for action against the dangerous disease.

Every year on July 28, World Hepatitis Day is commemorated, which coincides on the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the Hepatitis B virus in 1967 and created the first Hepatitis B vaccine two years later.

Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E are five of the most common kinds of viral hepatitis. It’s a type of liver inflammation that can lead to serious liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma. It affects about 354 million people globally and can result in both short- and long-term disorders.

According to the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA), hepatitis B and C kill more people each year than tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS combined. Hepatitis B and C are considered “hidden epidemics” that disproportionately afflict children and underprivileged people.

Every 30 seconds, a person dies from a Hepatitis-related condition, according to the organization, emphasizing the importance of this year’s theme in instilling in people a feeling of urgency to combat the disease.

Let’s take a look at some key facts concerning viral hepatitis that everyone should be aware of today. (Photos courtesy of the World Health Organization, Mana Medical Associates, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and GoHealth Urgent Care.)