The Zodiac Killer Reveal by Gary Poste has sparked jokes and memes about how the 2007 film got it wrong.

Has the Zodiac Killer’s true identity been discovered?

This week, a group of independent cold case investigators drove the internet into a frenzy after claiming to have found the name of the notoriously elusive serial killer.

The case of the infamous assassin who tormented San Francisco in the late 1960s, murdering five people (but claiming to have killed 37) before mocking the police through letters to the media has remained unsolved, but it is still at the forefront of public consciousness.

The Case Breakers, who claim to be a group of over 40 former law enforcement detectives, journalists, and military intelligence personnel, have listed Gary Francis Poste as a possible suspect.

Poste, an Air Force veteran and expert house painter from the Sierra foothills, died in 2018, according to the investigators.

The announcement has been welcomed with amusement and astonishment, as the mystery surrounding the identity of the Zodiac assassin has enthralled decades.

Many people are aware with the Zodiac killer thanks to David Fincher’s 2007 film Zodiac, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr.

In the film, however, the fictional investigators uncover a completely different culprit.

They eventually hunt down a man named Arthur Leigh Allen, who they believe is the Zodiac killer, in the film.

There is no tangible proof that formally connects Allen to the crimes, despite how the film portrays it.

Over the years, a number of alternative theories have been proposed to discover the identity of the Zodiac killer.

Needless to say, the revelation has sent the internet into a frenzy, resulting in a slew of amusing memes.

In a viral tweet, one Twitter user joked, “The zodiac killer viewing the movie zodiac in 2007.”

In this 2007 photo, the zodiac killer is seen viewing the film Zodiac.

“Gary Francis Poste aka ‘The Zodiac Killer’ watches all those movies and documentaries on himself up till his death,” another joked.

Gary Francis Poste, aka "The Zodiac Killer," has been watching all of the documentaries and movies about himself up till his death.