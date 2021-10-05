The Yezo Virus is a previously unknown virus that has been linked to a ‘emerging’ infectious disease in Japan.

In Japan, a new virus that is spread via tick bites has been found. In humans, the Yezo virus (YEZV) can cause fever and other symptoms.

According to Hokkaido University, a case of the unknown sickness was reported in 2019 when a 41-year-old man was admitted to a hospital with symptoms including fever and leg pain. The individual was bitten by a “arthropod thought to be a tick,” but tests found that he was not infected with any of the viruses carried by ticks in the area.

Despite the fact that the guy was released from the hospital after two weeks, a year later, another incidence of the unexplained ailment was reported, with the patient exhibiting similar symptoms.

A new orthonairovirus has been discovered.

Through genetic analysis of blood samples gathered from the two patients, a team of researchers identified the new orthonairovirus likely responsible for the diseases, according to a report published in the journal Nature Communications. They also analysed blood samples from 248 people suspected of having a tick-borne disease and discovered that between 2014 and 2020, there were only seven cases.

“Phylogenetically, YEZV is related to Sulina virus, which has been found in Ixodes ricinus ticks in Romania,” the researchers said.

The novel virus’s name is a play on the old Japanese name for Hokkaido, the island where the sickness was first found.

The team tested serum samples gathered from wild animals in Hokkaido from 2010 to 2020 to determine the virus’s natural reservoir throughout the island. Antibodies to YEZV were discovered in Hokkaido shika deer and raccoons, as well as YEZV RNA in “three important tick species” collected between 2016 and 2020.

The researchers noted, “We revealed that at least seven individuals have been infected with YEZV since 2014, and that wild animals and ticks may be possible reservoirs for the virus, implying that YEZV infection is prevalent in this area.”

Investigations in areas other than Hokkaido

While some of the individuals displayed worrisome symptoms such as “abnormal liver function,” the new disease has yet to be connected to any documented deaths. The experts believe it’s critical to look into the virus’s propagation outside Hokkaido, where it appears to have already established itself.

“All of the cases of Yezo virus infection we know of so far have not resulted in deaths, but the disease is extremely likely to spread outside Hokkaido, so we need to explore its spread as soon as possible,” says Keita Matsuno, study co-author and virologist at Hokkaido University.