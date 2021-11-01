The Year 2021’s Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Celebrities and their elaborate costumes have become synonymous with Halloween in the age of social media.

For the Halloween season of 2021, a slew of celebrities donned lavish outfits and posed for grandiose photoshoots.

However, not all celebrities put in the same level of effort, so although there are some standouts—think Rihanna and Harry Styles—there are also a few duds.

Here’s a lighthearted look at some of the more dubious celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021.

Miranda Kerr is a model and actress (Flight Attendant)

This year, model Miranda Kerr and her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, dressed up as a pilot and a flight attendant for Halloween, and it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

