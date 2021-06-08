The Wuhan Lab Leak Theory is Described as a “Pathetic Story” by China’s State Media.

A U.S. national laboratory research mentioned in a Wall Street Journal article, according to China’s Global Times tabloid, gives no fresh proof on the origins of COVID, calling the study a “pathetic narrative.”

On Tuesday, in the hours following the Journal’s reporting on the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory study from last May, the nationalistic tabloid released a short reply on its website.

According to the story, the study by the federal research laboratory in California was one of the first official initiatives to carefully explore the likelihood that the coronavirus had mistakenly escaped from China’s central Hubei province’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to the Journal’s article, the national lab found that the concept that the virus leaked from the Wuhan facility was “plausible and warrants further examination,” and that the research informed the Trump State Department’s subsequent investigations into the “lab leak” idea.

A rush of recent stories have revealed new efforts by the Biden administration to track down the disease’s origins, which has claimed almost 600,000 lives in the United States. The lab leak scenario, which, while controversial, has yet to be definitively ruled out, is of particular interest.

After President Joe Biden said late last month that he had ordered the US intelligence agency to reinvestigate the coronavirus’s origins, the Chinese government reacted angrily. The approach has been dubbed a “smear campaign” by Beijing.

The Lawrence Livermore study was dubbed a conspiracy by the Global Times, which broadcasts some of China’s most vehement invective.

In an exclusive interview with a person with knowledge of the WHO-China origin-tracing activities earlier this year, it stated, “Some politicians and so-called scientists are reaching for any sad narrative to further their political agenda.”

“According to a source close to the WHO team, it is a new strategy for the US media, which is attempting to convert the scientific topic into a pure political game without giving any new data or evidence,” the daily noted.

“The problem with this report is that even if it had any fresh information, it is impossible to publish it publicly, therefore it is of no use,” a Global Times source said of the US national lab study.

The tabloid, which is published under the Communist Party of China’s auspices, is also. This is a condensed version of the information.