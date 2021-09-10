The Wrong Reasons a Motorist’s “Genius” Windshield Wiper Hack Goes Viral

Life hacks are supposed to be about improving your efficiency by changing the way you do things.

A good life hack should be rational and straightforward to implement. It should not, under any circumstances, be harmful.

Unfortunately, if the viral video of an amazing windshield wiper shortcut is to be believed, one motorist appears to have missed the memo.

A U.K. driver in a dark blue hatchback car can be seen driving down a stretch of road in wet weather in a jaw-dropping clip submitted to TikTok by Stephen Keeling.

As the vehicle passes in front of Keeling’s camera, it becomes clear that the car’s windshield wipers have failed.

What evidence do we have? Because the driver has devised a crude replacement consisting of a length of string that pulls the blades back and forth across his windscreen.

When the rain causes his field of view to become blurry, he tugs on the string, and the glass is cleansed.

Under British driving standards, this rapid “repair” is not only unlawful, but also extremely dangerous. Keeling’s video, appropriately titled “Someone stop the world, I’m getting off,” has been viewed over 4.1 million times on TikTok.

Keeling, a bricklayer who uses the name @stephenkeeling9 on social media, claims to have come upon the blue automobile while driving to work. You may watch his video here.

@stephenkeeling9

#foryoupage #fyp #bricktok #bricklayer original sound – Stephen Keeling#foryoupage #fyp #bricktok #bricklayer

Thousands of people have commented on the video, with the majority finding it sympathetic and even hilarious.

The hack was dubbed “brilliant” by several people. Porcsheturbopaul, a TikToker, said it was “innovation at its best.”

The driver was claimed to be “living in 2030” by Equineappaloosa, while rahchyj believed the repair was something Mr. Bean would have come up with.

Ambersissinsx expressed compassion, noting that she had been in a similar scenario eight months prior when the motor controlling her wipers “broke down” and “breakdown wouldn’t recover me.”

Katsvantatts gave an even more extreme example, recounting a late-night drive with her partner when her car’s clutch cable broke.

She wrote, “He drove, I did gears hanging out the window.”

Cars in the United Kingdom are required to have one or more. This is a condensed version of the information.