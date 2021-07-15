The wrong patient has a kidney transplant at the hospital.

After a kidney was transplanted into the wrong individual, two staff of an Ohio hospital were placed on leave.

The medical snafu happened on July 2, and the intended receiver is still waiting for the life-saving procedure.

University Hospitals apologized for the event and said it is still investigating how the kidney wound up in the incorrect person’s body, according to a statement obtained by the New York Post.

The statement read, “We are concerned that an error recently occurred resulting in one patient receiving a kidney meant for another.”

Fortunately, the person who received the kidney by mistake was compatible with it and is currently recovering. The intended organ recipient, on the other hand, is still waiting because their procedure “has been postponed,” according to the hospital.

The United Network for Organ Sharing has been notified of the occurrence, and hospital officials are currently analyzing the specifics of the incident “to determine what led to the error and to ensure that such an event will never happen again.”

The message went on to say, “We have conveyed our heartfelt apologies to these patients and their families.”

“We acknowledge that they have entrusted us with their care. The circumstance contradicts our commitment to assisting patients in regaining their health and living life to the fullest.”

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, the hospital system performed 95 kidney transplants this year and 194 in 2020.

Mistakes in transplantation have occurred in the past, but infrequently. In 2019, a New Jersey hospital mixed up two kidney transplant candidates. The doctors mistook the two patients since they had the same name and were the same age.

Fortunately, the kidneys of the two individuals matched their bodies. According to CBS News, if the organs had been transplanted to a patient who did not match the kidney, the results could have been fatal.

According to the outlet, over 107,000 Americans are currently on transplant waiting lists.