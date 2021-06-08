The worth of airline and vacation companies has been reduced by more than £2 billion.

Following the relaxation of regulations on international vacations, the value of UK-listed travel and airline companies has plummeted by more than £2 billion.

As word spread that no more countries would be added to the Government’s green list, EasyJet, British Airways owner IAG, Ryanair, TUI, Wizz Air, and engine maker Rolls-Royce all saw their stock prices plummet.

The decision was verified after the stock market closed, but the rumors had already slashed the airlines’ worth by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Since the outbreak, the sector has been one of the hardest hit, with companies seeking financing from investors and significantly borrowing through government-backed programmes.

Many had thought that the reopening of holiday hotspots would help the companies’ fortunes, but Thursday’s advice dashed those aspirations.

IAG’s stock dropped 5.4 percent, erasing over £550 million in value. Ryanair’s stock plunged 4.5 percent, costing the firm £750 million. EasyJet’s stock dropped 5.1 percent, resulting in a £215 million loss. Wizz Air’s stock dropped 3.8 percent, or £234 million, TUI’s stock dropped 4.5 percent, or £203 million, and Rolls-stock Royce’s dropped 2.3 percent, or £218 million.

“High hopes that clearer skies were in horizon for the airlines have been knocked back down to earth with a bump when the UK government imposed further harsher limits on important holiday routes,” Susannah Streeter, senior investing and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“For the British government, caution is the word of the game, but it’s a hand handed as a harsh blow to the travel industry.

“As aircraft remain grounded, cash burn will undoubtedly increase, eroding the financial reserves built up by airlines through debt restructuring and rights issues.

“The scenario is also being perceived as a drag on the fortunes of Rolls Royce, the aircraft engine manufacturer and supplier of jet maintenance, as recovery in its commercial business lags behind.

“There is yet a ray of optimism that rapid vaccine rollouts will pave the way for a late vaccination rollout. (This is a brief piece.)