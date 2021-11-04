The Worst Season Finales That Annoyed Fans, From “Game of Thrones” to “Dexter”

Everyone hopes that their favorite television show will have a happy ending, but this isn’t always the case.

Sure, not every viewer will be pleased with how a show ends, but there have been a few that have been so universally reviled that they have effectively ruined the show.

Some shows have attempted to redeem themselves with reboots, such as Dexter: New Blood, which will premiere on Showtime on November 7, but they haven’t all been successful.

The Washington Newsday looks back at the ten worst TV finales of all time, from Game of Thrones to Gossip Girl.

Dexter is number one.

Long before it finally came to a halt in Season 8, the fascination of serial murderer Dexter Morgan’s (played by Michael C. Hall) blood-soaked narrative was dwindling.

Following the popularity of its fourth season and the resignation of original creator Clyde Phillips, Dexter struggled to maintain its momentum, which worsened over time due to shoddy character arcs and incoherent storylines.

Dexter’s eighth season ended with the titular character removing his sister Debra from life support, faking his death, and abandoning his son Harrison by sequestering himself in a remote area to live out his days.

Not only did it make little sense to viewers, but it was also a letdown since it failed to give Dexter the final ending he deserved. However, New Blood may be able to change that.

2. A Song of Ice and Fire

Game of Thrones’ ending is so reviled that it has all but obliterated the show’s cultural significance. Before the finale, everyone was wanting to copy it, and now it serves as a cautionary tale about how not to run a show.

Fans speculated whether Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) or Jon Snow (Kit Harington) would reign on the Iron Throne. Or perhaps Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinkladge).

Unfortunately, none of them were chosen; instead, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was given the throne after Daenerys was killed by Jon when she got too power hungry after sacking King’s Landing in a flaming siege because it “made a fine story.”

Oh, and Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady), the main opponent after the White Walkers —who were easily dispatched several episodes earlier— was also present. This is a condensed version of the information.