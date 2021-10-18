The World’s Top 25 Tallest Trees

The world’s tallest trees sprout from small seeds, flying astonishing distances into the sky.

According to Emmanuelle Berenger of the Rainforest Alliance, such trees are considered sacred by some cultures.

“For millennia, many communities have treasured their ancestral forest homes as sacred, especially the oldest and tallest trees, knowing how they offer livelihoods, shelter, water, and medicine,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Berenger adds that these behemoths clean the air, absorb greenhouse gas emissions, and stabilize the climate.

“Borneo, in Southeast Asia, is home to some of the world’s tallest trees.

“In this tropical forest, such trees serve as seed givers, nurturers of younger trees, regulators of the water cycle through evapotranspiration, producers of oxygen, carbon storage, and soil stabilization through their root systems.”

“On a daily basis, a single tree can transpire up to 1,000 liters of water.”

The world’s tallest tree species are listed below. For each species, the list has been sorted by the tallest tree that can be properly measured.

Blue Gum (Sydney) No. 25 (Eucalyptus Saligna)

81.5 meters (267ft)

The world’s tallest planted tree, the Blue Gum, may be found in Woodbush State Forest in Limpopo, South Africa.

Due to its quick early growth under favorable conditions, Eucalyptus saligna produces an attractive rose-colored timber that is appropriate for commercial production.

24. Entandrophragma Excelsum81.5m (267ft)Africa’s tallest indigenous tree took root in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, habitat loss is a severe concern to this tree species.

Ponderosa Pine (Pinus ponderosa) (Pinus ponderosa) (Pinus ponderosa) (Pinus ponderosa) (P (268.3ft)

In Oregon’s Siskiyou National Forest, along the Rogue River, this rangy flowered shrub can be found.

Bull pine, blackjack pine, and western yellow-pine are all names for the most extensively distributed pine species in North America.

