The world’s tiniest baby, weighing the same as an apple, has finally been released from the hospital.

After more than a year of care, a baby thought to be the world’s smallest at birth—weighing approximately the same as a huge apple when she was born—has been released from hospital.

Kwek Yu Xuan was born on June 9, 2020, at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore, at the age of slightly under 25 weeks. Pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks on average.

According to the hospital, Yu Xuan weighed only 212 grams (7.47 ounces) and was 24 centimeters (9.4 inches) long at birth.

Yu Xuan is thought to be the lightest infant to survive a premature birth, having been delivered via emergency caesarean surgery.

According to the University of Iowa’s Tiniest Babies Registry, the previous smallest survive was a newborn girl born in the United States in May 2019 who weighed 245 grams at birth.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the NUH stated that the baby had been “discharged home well.”

The statement stated, “We are pleased for the little fighter and her family, and proud of the care provided by our team.” “Our warmest wishes to Little Yu Xuan as she continues to develop, thrive, and defy the odds every day,” the hospital said in a statement on Saturday. Yu Xuan is now approximately 6.3 kilograms (13.8 pounds) and is progressing well, according to the hospital.

The 14-month-old baby has chronic lung illness and pulmonary hypertension, two problems commonly associated with extreme prematurity, and is ventilated at home, though the hospital says she will improve with time.

Due to her extraordinarily early birth in the midst of the global epidemic, the hospital indicated she had a “limited chance of survival.”

“Despite the odds, she has inspired those around her with her perseverance and growth, which makes her an outstanding ‘COVID-19′ baby—a beacon of hope in the midst of turmoil,” the NUH stated in a statement.

Preeclampsia, a dangerously high blood pressure during pregnancy that can be deadly in rare situations, prompted Yu Xuan’s mother to have an emergency caesarean section at 24 weeks and six days of pregnancy.

She was hospitalized to the NUH neonatal intensive care unit after the baby was born and stayed there for 13 months before being discharged in July.