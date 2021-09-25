The World’s Tallest Buildings in 20 Photos

According to the Council on Tall Structures and Urban Habitat in September 2021, here are 20 photographs of the world’s tallest buildings.

Officially, skyscrapers are divided into two categories: “supertall,” which stands at least 300 meters (984 feet) tall, and “megatall,” which is at least 600 meters tall (1,968 feet). There are currently 173 supertalls and only three megatalls in the city.

Take a peek at those three, as well as the other 17 world’s tallest structures.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world. (Finished in 2010)

828 m (2,717 ft) tall

163 floors

The Burj Khalifa, which stretches half a mile into the Dubai sky, is the world’s tallest building.

The exterior of the structure was completed in October 2009, after construction began in September 2004. The structure, which is part of a development called “Downtown Dubai” near the city’s major commercial center, first opened its doors in January 2010.

Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill, a Chicago-based engineering firm, was instrumental in its design and construction.

The Shanghai Tower is located in Shanghai, China (2015)

632 m (2,073 ft) tall

Number of floors: 128

Shanghai’s Lujiazui banking district is dominated by the Shanghai tower.

It has the world’s second fastest elevators and the world’s joint tallest observation deck (top speed 46mph).

The 128-story structure can hold 16,000 people, which means the entire population of the Micronesian nation of Nauru could fit in it one and a half times.

The Shanghai Municipal Government owns the building, which was built by the San Francisco-based architecture company Gensler.

The Royal Clock Tower in Makkah (2012)

601 m (1,972 ft) tall

120 square feet on each floor

The world’s largest clock face, with a diameter of 43 meters, may be seen in the Makkah Royal Clock Tower, which is 35 times larger than London’s Big Ben.

The tower, which stands 558 meters above ground and features an observation deck, towers over Saudi Arabia’s sacred city.

No other structure on the earth compares to its 1.5 million square meters of floor area.

An International Finance Center (Ping An) (2017)

599.1 m (1,965 ft) tall

Number of floors: 115

The Ping An International Finance Center in Shenzhen, China, is the world’s tallest office building and the world’s fourth tallest structure. With the Shanghai Tower, it holds the current record for the world’s highest observation deck.

Lotte World Tower is located in Seoul, South Korea (2017)

Height: 554.5 meters (1,819 feet)

123rd floor

The Lotte World Tower is South Korea’s highest structure. This is a condensed version of the information.