The World’s Most Expensive Gemstones

Gemstones are prized for their incomparable beauty, sentimental significance, and, perhaps most importantly, their monetary value.

Once polished and sliced, these unique rock pieces can be worth tens of millions of dollars.

The appeal of “the world’s oldest investment commodity,” according to gem dealer Thomas Schröck, proprietor of The Natural Gem, “shows no signs of waning.”

“We can clearly see some variables driving the price of gemstones, such as how rare it is, its beauty, the reputation it holds, and owing to auctions being a collective driving force for greater valuation,” he told this website.

“As the CEO of a gemstone trading company, I am frequently asked what the difference is between investing in gemstones and gold, and the answer is straightforward.

“For starters, it has an unrivaled value concentration; 1kg of gold is worth around EUR 50,000 [$60,000], whereas excellent rubies are worth around EUR 160 million [$188 million].

“Secondly, colorful gemstones have a far higher growth in value than gold; rubies have grown at a rate of more than 8% per year for the previous 25 years, while sapphires and emeralds have grown at a rate of around 6% and 5%, respectively.”

According to the median price per carat, the jewels mentioned below are the most costly in the world.

Diamond in the Dark ranging from $3,000 to $5,000

