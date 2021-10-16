The World’s Most Comfortable Suit, xSuit 3.0, has been worn and tested.

I recall the day when the xSuit 3.0 came for me to begin testing a few weeks ago. One of my favorite pairs of elastic, super-comfy biking shorts was on me. I assumed there would be a significant, almost unfair difference in fit and feel between them and the xSuits. However, this was not the case. And, while I haven’t experienced every sartorial delight from Hong Kong to Milan to Saville Row, I’m prepared to guess that anyone who has would agree that this suit lives up to its billing as “the world’s most comfortable suit.” But, despite that dubious but ostensibly appropriate assertion, it’s a versatile suit for business and other types of travel.

Feel of the Fabric

The thin, smooth, soft, and stretchy (clearly man-made) material is thin, smooth, soft, and elastic. It could’ve been a warm-up or running suit in another life. It’s not as bulky as a typical sweatshirt. It also feels and sits well on the body due to its light weight and stretchiness. The pocket liners are also extremely soft and smooth. But, in addition to having a wonderful hand all over, it’s also quite durable. And when those two aspects come together, you have a suit that looks beautiful and feels like a second skin.

Resistant to Water and Stains

How would you put the suit to the test if not by wearing it? I had to see for myself because the xSuit 3.0 claimed to be able to repel water and stains. So, initially, I had my daughter hose me down. The majority of the water beaded up and either flowed off or was readily wiped away. So, rather than being completely saturated (as if I were wearing a wool or cotton suit), I was only somewhat damp. Then I tried putting orange juice and syrup on it (within a part of one of the legs just in case), and both liquids beaded up and flowed right off. So I stepped it up a notch by slathering on some jelly and ranch dressing. I observed no stains after rinsing them off, though I could still smell the foods slightly. As a result, I enlisted the help of the suit’s other super. This is a condensed version of the information.