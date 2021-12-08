The ‘World’s Largest’ pot brownie, weighing 850 pounds, has been revealed.

A cannabis business in Massachusetts claims to have created the world’s largest pot brownie.

Bubby’s Baked, MariMed’s newest product, is a line of bite-sized cannabis-infused goodies that includes brownies, snickerdoodles, and chocolate chip cookies. The enormous brownie not only commemorated the birth of the Bubby’s Baked brand, but also National Brownie Day, which was observed on December 8.

While it is still illegal to consume cannabis in public in Massachusetts, persons over the age of 21 can purchase and use recreational cannabis/marijuana, according to visit-massachusetts.com. Buyers must have a government-issued photo ID, but they do not have to live in the state. Massachusetts is one of nearly two dozen states, including Guam, that have legalized recreational marijuana.

In a statement, MariMed Chief Product Officer and SVP/Sales Ryan Crandall said, “For many of us, handmade brownies were our first experience of cannabis-infused edibles.” “Bubby’s recreates and amplifies that nostalgic experience by infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into time-honored recipes for a consistent high that harkens back to simpler times.” The gigantic masterpiece, which was built with 20,000 milligrams of THC and measures 3 feet broad by 3 feet long and 15 inches tall and weighs 850 pounds, is a large-scale counterpart of what is already for sale.

The heaviest brownie ever recorded, according to Guinness World Records, was over three times smaller. The record brownie, prepared sans weed, was 234 pounds, 3 ounces and was baked in Alabama in September 2013.

According to MariMed, the brownie was made with 212 pounds of butter, 1,344 eggs, 81 pounds of flour, 250 pounds of sugar, 5.3 pounds of vanilla extract, 2 pounds of baking powder, 3 pounds of salt, and 122 pounds of cocoa powder.

Crandall told The Washington Newsday in an email that the 850-pound chocolate delight took a team of five confectioners over 24 hours to prepare.

According to a statement from MariMed, the brand’s new line of treats will be created on a much smaller scale, with each serving having 5 milligrams of THC, which is in compliance with Massachusetts state regulation.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, THC is the component of the cannabis plant that is “mainly responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.”

