The World’s 20 Largest Music Venues

Despite the fact that concerts have been scarce for the past year and a half, music fans are eager to return to large and small venues to see their favorite bands perform.

And when we say “large,” we mean “huge.”

While many historic locations can accommodate 5 to 10,000 people, the world’s largest arenas make it seem insignificant.

Here are the top 20 music venues on the planet.

The Great Strahov Stadium is located in Strahov, Czech Republic.

The Great Strahov Stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, was created for synchronized gymnastics and is the world’s second largest stadium, with a capacity of 250,000 people, 56,000 of whom are seated.

Concerts have been hosted at the Great Strahov since 1990, with artists such as Guns N’ Roses, U2 and Bon Jovi performing there.

The Rolling Stones, who drew 127,000 attendees in 1995, and Pink Floyd, who drew 110,000 fans in 1994, were the two largest concerts ever hosted there.

AT&T Stadium is located in Arlington, Texas.

This stadium in Arlington, Texas, has a seating capacity of 80,000 and a standing capacity of 105,000. It is utilized for everything from hosting rodeos to hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Huge events have been held there since 2009, including performances by Paul McCartney, U2, Taylor Swift, Metallica, and Kenny Chesney.

Ohio Stadium is located in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Stadium, located on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, was built in 1922 with a capacity of 66,210 people, but it has since been expanded to a capacity of 104,944.

The Horseshoe, as it is known, has hosted concerts by Pink Floyd, George Strait, and Beyonce and Jay-Z, in addition to being a sports arena.

In 2015, Buckeye Country Superfest was attended by 90,000 people, according to reports.

Beijing National Stadium is a stadium in Beijing, China.

Beijing National Stadium, which has a capacity of 91,000 people, was built for the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

In 2009, Jackie Chan was the first celebrity to play at the stadium, and since then, numerous Chinese and Korean artists have performed there.

Wembley Stadium is located in London, England.

Wembley Stadium, the second largest stadium in Europe, is located in London, England, and hosts England’s home football matches as well as the FA Cup final.

With a capacity of 90,000, it was also built to host major performances.

The time has come. This is a condensed version of the information.