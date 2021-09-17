The World’s 20 Largest Museums.

Museums occur in a variety of shapes and sizes, with a wide range of collections.

These unique structures house some of the most valuable artworks ever made by humanity and serve as an endless source of inspiration for all who visit and love them.

We’ve compiled a list of the world’s 20 largest museums, as measured by floor space.

The Louvre is a museum in Paris, France.

The Louvre, the world’s largest art museum and one of Paris’ most famous tourist attractions, spans 782,910 square feet (72,735 square meters) and houses over 38,000 works of art dating from prehistory to the twenty-first century.

It is famous for housing Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, which is considered one of the most valuable paintings in museums today.

The State Hermitage Museum is located in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The State Hermitage Museum is the most popular tourist attraction in St Petersburg and the world’s second largest art museum. The museum includes nearly 3 million pieces in its collection, which spans the Stone Age to the current day, and is housed in five interconnected buildings totaling 719,480 square feet.

The Hermitage’s heart of collection, containing the Hermitage’s treasures of western European art since the Middle Ages, is housed in the Winter Palace (1754–62). The Hermitage also features a sizable collection of Asian art, including a notable collection of Central Asian art.

China’s National Museum

The National Museum of China (NMC), the world’s third largest museum and China’s greatest palace of history and art, is located on Beijing’s famed Tiananmen Square.

Over 1.4 million items of collection, including ancient and modern relics, rare and antiquated literature, and works of art, are housed on the 700,000-square-foot complex.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is a large museum in New York City.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, located on Fifth Avenue in New York City, is the largest art museum in the United States and the fourth largest museum in the world, covering 633,100 square feet.

More than two million works of art from throughout the world are housed at the Met’s art collection, which spans 5,000 years. Classical antiquities, as well as ancient Egyptian artworks, are the principal objects kept in this museum.

The museum was founded in 1870 with the goal of fostering art as a part of the culture. This is a condensed version of the information.