The Woman Explains Why She Dyes Her Dog’s Tail in a Rainbow Color.

A dog owner has revealed why she paints her labrador’s tail, and once pet owners learn the reasons, they will most likely want to do it as well.

Rosie the Service Dog has almost 30 million likes and 1.4 million followers on TikTok, making her something of a celebrity.

Using the handle to post videos Fans of Rosie.the.sd flock to see updates on her day-to-day existence as a service dog, assisting her owner Claire with vital daily duties.

Rosie’s rainbow-colored tail, which sets her apart from most other dogs of her breed, is one of her most distinguishing features.

Her owner has now decided to explain why she has such a vibrant dye job in a TikTok video that has already received over 7 million views.

Claire explains in the film that Rosie’s dye job is “to protect her from being trampled on or stolen.”

“Dyed dogs have a considerably lower likelihood of being targeted by dog thieves since they have such a strong recognizable attribute about them,” she adds in the video.

“It’s a lot easier to say’she’s a golden with a rainbow tail’ than’she’s a golden,’ because there are thousands upon thousands of goldens who look exactly like her.”

According to Canine Journal, around 2 million dogs are stolen from their owners each year, with only 10% of them being found.

Labrador retrievers were also among the top ten most stolen breeds, with some dogs earning as much as $2,000 on the open market.

“Service dogs are also one of the most sought after dogs to steal because of how well trained they are,” Claire says in the video.

Rosie's tail is coloured for a reason! She went on to say that microchipping a dog would be ineffective in preventing this type of theft because the chips are not visible, and any physical identification, such as tags, would be taken off by thieves.

Despite the fact that some viewers may have reservations, Claire stated that Rosie “did not.” This is a condensed version of the information.