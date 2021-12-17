‘The Witcher’s’ Composer Joey Batey on Jaskier’s New Song “Burn Butcher, Burn”

On Friday, December 17, The Witcher Season 2 was released on Netflix, and with it came another song from Jaskier, everyone’s favorite bard.

Joey Batey’s Jaskier follows up his smash “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” with “Burn Butcher, Burn,” a grittier song that he plays in Episode 4.

Jaskier’s song is darker in tone than his previous, focusing on how he felt after his last encounter with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), in which the Witcher and bard parted ways on poor terms.

Batey collaborated on the tune with show composer Joe Trapanese, and he spoke with The Washington Newsday about Jaskier’s new direction.

“Burn Butcher, Burn” was written by Joey Batey.

“Burn Butcher, Burn” was a method for Jaskier to “no longer rely on the narrative of others” and instead express his own story through song, according to the actor.

“Coming into Season 2, the major thing we wanted to do was explore Jaskier’s discography and musicality, and how he can move, adapt, and establish his own musical style,” Batey stated of the composing process.

He went on to say that he wanted Jaskier to help him “move away from perhaps the more poppier, catchy compositions, and instead examine his own stories and [life], rather than relying on the stories of others to translate into the songs.

“And, possibly for the first time in a long time, he gets the chance to be his own primary character in Season 2, and is now divorced from his friendship with Geralt.”

Batey went on to say: “Many of our songwriting sessions took place during the epidemic, with Joe and I exchanging emails back and forth and many late nights and early mornings.

“But it felt like we had arrived on something that was truly representative of Season 2’s grittier, darker tone, as well as The Continent’s socio-economic setting.

“It felt like Jaskier was letting himself to potentially explore his own emotions, something we haven’t seen much of thus far, and which I found quite delightful to play.”

What it was like to perform “Burn Butcher, Burn” on set”Burn Butcher, Burn” is the first song Batey has written for his character, as it is the first song he has written for his character, as it is the first song he has written for his character, as it is the first song he has written for his character, as it is the first song “A is tossed. This is a condensed version of the information.