‘The White Lotus’ is a real-life resort where the HBO show is shot.

The White Lotus, with its tropical setting and breathtaking Hawaiian scenery, has to be the most appealing HBO show this summer.

The dark comedy, which premieres on Sunday, follows the lives of the staff and guests at a high-end resort over the course of a week. Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn, and Alexandra Daddario are among the attractive people who appear in the film.

Prepare to tune in to this riveting six-part mini-series, which premieres on July 11th.

If the setting of The White Lotus fascinates you, you may even plan a stay at the real-life location where the series is shot.

Where is the filming of ‘The White Lotus’ taking place?

Despite the fact that The White Lotus is a fictional luxury resort, it is set and shot in a genuine place.

It was shot at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii in the latter half of 2020.

The five-star resort, which is located on Wailea Beach, offers easy access to a variety of eating options, three golf courses, and a variety of other activities. A cutting-edge spa, upscale shopping boutiques, and an open-air lobby with beach views and a nightly hula display at sunset are all available to guests.

In The White Lotus, the staff steals half of the show, but the workers at this Four Seasons Resort also provide a unique experience. Twenty sommeliers, an aesthetics and longevity specialist, a chiropractor, and a dietician are among the hotel’s specialist employees.

The 383 rooms and suites available provide plenty of space for guests. However, such elegance comes at a price, and visitors will need to be prepared to part with a significant sum of money.

What is the story behind ‘The White Lotus’?

The show is characterized as a social satire set at The White Lotus, an upscale Hawaiian resort.

The show revolves around both the guests and the employees, as we watch many of them spiral and fight with their own personal troubles despite their idyllic surroundings.

Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Brittany O’Grady, and Jennifer Coolidge are among the hotel’s guests.

Murray Bartlett, who plays Armond the resort, is among the personnel struggling to retain their cool while serving them. This is a condensed version of the information.