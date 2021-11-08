The White House has urged elementary schools to establish COVID vaccine clinics for students.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration is taking action in elementary schools around the country, asking them to establish up immunization clinics and provide more information about the recently approved Pfizer kid-sized vaccines.

The White House is supplying local school districts with resources to encourage children aged 5 to 11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to have pharmacies collaborate with schools to ensure that the vaccine is administered efficiently.

In an effort to dispel misinformation, the government is also pushing schools to conduct community talks and share information on the benefits of vaccines with parents. The White House is collaborating with the American Academy of Pediatrics to connect local doctors with schools so that science-based information regarding the kid-sized shots may be shared.

The vaccine push comes just days after the Food and Drug Administration recommended the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, determining that the doses are safe and nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial of 2,268 children.

Jill Biden, the first lady, and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General, are scheduled to visit Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to kick off a nationwide campaign to promote child immunizations. In 1954, the school was the first in the country to provide the polio vaccine.

Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Miguel Cardona, the Secretary of Education, are sending a letter to school districts around the country, urging them to schedule vaccine clinics for newly eligible kids. School districts are being reminded that they can access billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds to help with pediatric vaccination efforts.

With the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, an estimated 28 million children aged 5 to 11 will be able to receive vaccinations for the first time. According to the White House, the federal government has enough of the two-dose vaccine to treat all of them.

While children are less likely than adults to have severe COVID-19, they can become infected and transmit the Delta version “just as easily as adults,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases specialist.

At least 94 people have died as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.