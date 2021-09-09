The White House has recently mandated that federal government contractors receive the COVID vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on Thursday requiring federal government contractors and executive branch employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move, which comes only weeks after Biden ordered government workers to be vaccinated or face severe testing and masking requirements, is intended at increasing vaccination rates and limiting the spread of the rapidly spreading delta form, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press stated that no details on whether the president’s expected directive will provide exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

On Thursday afternoon, Biden will deliver a speech outlining his administration’s multi-pronged approach to combating rising COVID cases and low vaccination rates. Increased COVID-19 testing in schools is one goal expected to be mentioned in the speech, so that schools can remain open safely despite the worrisome surge in infections.

Biden has pushed for COVID-19 vaccine mandates in areas including schools, workplaces, and college campuses, and the White House is hoping that the stronger government mandate will spur more businesses to follow suit.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health have all announced vaccine requirements for their employees, while the Pentagon moved to force all service members to get vaccinated last month.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 208 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 177 million are fully vaccinated. However, confirmed cases of the virus have risen to an average of about 140,000 per day in recent weeks, with about 1,000 Americans dying from the virus on a daily basis.

The vast majority of cases of serious sickness and death are among persons who have not yet been properly vaccinated against the virus. In vaccinated persons, so-called breakthrough infections sometimes occur, although they are usually much less serious.

Federal officials are moving forward with preparations to begin delivering mRNA vaccine booster doses to increase protection against the virus's more transmissible delta version. Biden declared his intentions last month.