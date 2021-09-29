The White House claims that over 400,000 Americans received COVID boosters in drug stores over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press, more than 400,000 Americans received COVID-19 booster shots at drug stores over the weekend, and another 1 million are waiting in line.

Despite the implementation of vaccine regulations across the United States, the number of Americans receiving their initial injections has decreased in recent weeks, raising concerns among some experts about the outlook for booster shots.

Public health professionals are concerned that a booster campaign may cause Americans to doubt the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Dr. Jason Goldman, a physician in Coral Springs, Florida, remarked, “Many of my patients are already questioning, ‘If we need a third dose, what was the point?”

According to the most recent federal data, the average daily count of Americans receiving their first dose of vaccination has been declining for six weeks, dropping more than 50% from around 480,000 in early August to around 230,000 by the middle of last week.

Despite a summer spike in infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities caused by the Delta variety, an estimated 70 million vaccine-eligible Americans have yet to begin vaccinations.

Despite the fact that a rising number of companies, including Google, McDonald’s, Microsoft, and Disney, have announced vaccination requirements for their employees, this is still the case. In addition, major cities such as New York and San Francisco are requiring vaccinations in order to eat in restaurants or access certain other establishments.

Separately, on September 9, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new immunization requirements for up to 100 million Americans. Employees in companies with more than 100 employees will be required to be vaccinated or subjected to weekly testing. The directives, however, have yet to take effect, since the appropriate regulations are still being written.

Experts have long believed that vaccination the vast majority of Americans—possibly as much as 90%—is the key to eliminating the epidemic in the United States. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only approximately 65 percent of Americans aged 12 and older who are eligible for shots—184 million—are fully vaccinated. Only roughly 55 percent of the American people is fully protected since children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

