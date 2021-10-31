The Wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: 10 Things to Expect

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie, and Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are all examples of the tattooed rocker and mainstream Hollywood bombshell formula.

And in 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will join the cast.

The reality star, best known for her stint on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the Blink-182 drummer, who had been pals for years, got together at the start of 2020.

In October, Barker proposed to his girlfriend on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by roses and candles. “Yes,” Kardashian said. What, on the other hand, can we expect from their wedding? The Kardashians have given us everything from broadcasted backyard weddings to hidden Italian nuptials, and we have a few theories on where Kourtney and Travis will tie the knot.

