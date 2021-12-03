The Way ‘Money Heist’ Volume 5 Part 2 Leaves Season 6 Open

On Friday, December 3, Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 was released, bringing the show’s three-season narrative about the Bank of Spain robbery to a close.

The crime drama detailed how The Professor (lvaro Morte), Lisbon (Itziar Ituo), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Rio de Janeiro (Miguel Herrán), Helsinki (Darko Peri), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian), and Manila (Belén Cuesta) pulled off their latest theft.

While their second robbery is now complete, the way the story ends leaves the door open for more if the creators so desire.

**Warning: This page includes spoilers for Season 5 Part 2 of Money Heist**

How the final episodes of ‘Money Heist’ leave the door open for Season 6

The gold was stolen by Berlin’s ex-wife Tatiana (Diana Gómez) and his son Rafael, despite the fact that the team of criminals had succeeded in retrieving it from the bank (Patrick Criado).

After a long search, former inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) locates it and, despite a heated standoff with Tatiana and Rafael, offers Berlin’s son a note from The Professor persuading him to relinquish the gold and allow it to be taken to Portugal.

Meanwhile, Colonel Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) and The Professor negotiate with Colonel Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) to release them and their fellow criminals out of the bank under the guise of being executed by the army.

They persuade Tamayo that, rather than executing them and confessing he had lost the country’s entire supply of gold, it would be preferable for him to accept the gold-coated brass they offered as a replacement and let them go, because otherwise, Spain’s economy would suffer greatly.

The group then reconvenes at a military air base, where they are given new identities by the government and allowed to live the remainder of their lives beneath the radar, 24 hours after Tamayo lies to the press about how they were slain.

It allows the opportunity of seeing all of the characters again by having a happy ending and enabling all of them to live, with the exception of Tokyo (rsula Corberó) and Nairobi (Alba Flores).

The gang is never seen receiving the gold they labored so hard to get. It's implied that they'll get it eventually.