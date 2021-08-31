The ‘War in Afghanistan’ article on Wikipedia refers to it as a ‘Taliban Victory.’

The Wikipedia entry about Afghanistan’s war has been updated to state that the 20-year struggle ended in a “Taliban victory.”

Effie G. H. Pedaliu of the London School of Economics wrote a blog post titled “The Taliban’s Victory Proves the West Has Failed to Learn the Lessons of the Past,” which was mentioned as a key source in the edit.

The web resource’s footnotes also include articles about the Taliban win from the New York Times, Fox News, Politico, BBC News, The Washington Post, Radio France Internationale, and Deutsche Welle.

Given Wikipedia’s prominence as the world’s largest and most popular reference website, this is a description that is unlikely to appeal to many Americans.

According to Wikipedia, as of November 2020, the website was generating over 1.7 billion unique visitors each month.

Wikipedia was founded on January 15, 2001, with the specific goal of building “a world in which everyone can freely contribute in the sum of all knowledge.”

The website is produced and maintained cooperatively by a group of anonymous individuals.

While anybody with internet connection can publish and modify pages on Wikipedia, editing is prohibited on sensitive content that is vulnerable to vandalism or disruption in some circumstances.

There appear to be no such limits in this case.

This website has requested confirmation from Wikipedia.

While this account of the Afghanistan War may enrage some, the Wikipedia information is not without its critics.

Larry Sanger, an Internet project developer and philosopher who co-founded the website with Jimmy Wales, is one of the skeptics.

Sanger noted in a July interview with Lockdown TV that Wikipedia “seems to presuppose that there is only one genuine defensible version of the truth on any disputed subject,” adding that “that’s not how Wikipedia used to be.”

He used the website’s piece about President Joe Biden as an example.

“If you look at it, he has very little in terms of the Republican reservations about him,” he remarked. “So, if you want anything remotely approximating a Republican perspective on Biden, you’re not going to get it in this article.”

According to the article, Sanger. This is a condensed version of the information.