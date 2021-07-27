The Volleyball Anime Haikyuu!! Made an Unexpected Appearance during the Tokyo Olympics

Although the manga for Haikyuu ended last year, the franchise made an unexpected cameo during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Haruichi Furudate wrote and drew the series, which follows Shoyo Hinata, a Junior High School student who, despite his diminutive size, chases his dream of being the finest volleyball player in the world.

After a particularly tense point in Japan’s men’s volleyball match versus Venezuela on Saturday, a reference to the popular sports manga was made.

When Was the Haikyuu Theme Song Performed in the Olympics?

During the second set, Japan’s Yuji Nishida was seen spiking the ball strongly into the opposing team’s side of the court, earning Japan a point.

After winning the point, the song “Imagination” by SPYAIR was played over the speakers.

The song was the initial theme song for the Haikyuu!! anime, appearing in episodes one through thirteen of the first season.

It’s not the first time SPYAIR’s music has been used in the anime; the band’s song “I’m a Believer” was used as the theme song for the first half of the second season, and their song “One Day” was used as the ending song for the second half of the fourth season.

For the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Japan’s men’s volleyball team won their match against Venezuela in straight sets.

On Monday, the squad defeated Canada 3-1, and they are scheduled to face Italy on Wednesday.

Haikyuu!! was serialized in Shonen Jump from 2012 until June of last year, totaling 45 volumes.

Is a Fifth Season of Haikyuu in the Works?

The fourth season of the anime adaption was published in 2020, with the first half showing in Japan in January and Crunchyroll simulcasting it in the United States.

The show’s second half was not released until October due to delays caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, and it ended on December 19.

Hinata’s Karasuno High volleyball team advanced to the third round of Nationals in season four.

The manga was adapted till chapter 292 in the fourth season, thus there are many more storylines for the anime to depict as Furudate’s comic ended with 402 chapters.

