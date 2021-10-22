The Voice Cast of ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ on Creating Their Characters and the Show’s Challenges

Fena: Pirate Princess is just what it says on the tin: a swashbuckling adventure centered on Fena, the heroine and secret princess.

In addition to following Fena Houtman on her quest to unravel the riddle of “Eden,” a word that may hold all of the answers to her past, she must also find a place where she can belong after years of imprisonment.

The Crunchyroll and Adult Swim original series will end on Saturday, October 23, and Japanese voice actresses Asami Seto, Ryta Suzuki, and Takahiro Sakurai spoke to The Washington Newsday about their roles on the show before of the finale.

Fena is played by Seto, whereas Yukimura Sanada is played by Suzuki, and Shitan is played by Sakurai, an expert warrior who is a member of the Samurai Seven squad alongside Yukimura.

Inventing their personalities

Seto noted that it was the duality of Fena’s character that piqued her interest in being a part of the film, which is helmed by Production I.G’s Kazuto Nakazawa.

She explained, “I was attracted by the contrast between her gorgeous appearance and her outspoken, restless attitude.” “I had a feeling I’d enjoy playing her every episode because her reactions change so quickly.” Seto continued: “[Fena] was a blast to play! I was able to play her in a very honest way because all of her emotions are there on her face and in her speech.” Suzuki found Yukimura’s stern nature to be both a thrill and a struggle, since he had to express his character’s closed-off persona only through his voice.

Suzuki explained how he came up with the character: “I made it a point to leave traces of his secret feelings.

“Things like having a convincing weight to his voice and a resonance that comes from his body are also important.

“There’s also the fact that he has a hard time being honest with himself about Fena and that he isn’t especially interested in anyone else.”

Shitan, on the other hand, is a far more laid-back persona than his peers; he’s a charming ladies man with a wicked sharp wit and aim.

Sakurai stated that Shitan was a charming character in response to the compliment. This is a condensed version of the information.