The video showing Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend lusting for Leonardo DiCaprio has been viewed over 8 million times.

Lauren Sanchez, a news anchor, and Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO, have been dating since 2019, after Bezos’ 25-year marriage to Mackenzie Scott ended.

DiCaprio, on the other hand, has demonstrated that he is still one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, with Sanchez apparently smitten after meeting him briefly at an event over the weekend.

Sanchez, 51, and her boyfriend—one of the world’s wealthiest men—were on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala Presented By Gucci when they ran into the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.

The news anchor’s response to meeting DiCaprio has gone viral online, with a footage shared on Twitter by @2cooI2blog garnering over 8 million views as of publication.

The strange and awkward situation has sparked a flurry of memes, with some joking that Sanchez is thirsty for the actor while her partner stands right behind her.

One viral tweet says, "Sis strolled in with the world's richest man and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo."

"Find someone who looks at you the way jeff bezos' gf looks at leonardo dicaprio," one person said. "Jeff Bezos girl literally forgot she's holding hands with the world's richest man as soon as DiCaprio hugged her," actor Daniel Newman said. DiCaprio, 46, is currently dating Camila Morrone, 24, a model and actress with whom he has been dating for the past three years.

The iconic moment comes only days after the billionaire spoke at COP26, stating that his trip to space convinced him to do more to preserve the planet from imminent climate change disasters.

