The video of the WNBA Championship Parade with Almost No Spectators has gone viral.

The Chicago Sky won their first WNBA championship on Sunday, making history for the franchise.

However, during Tuesday’s celebrations for the historic victory, the disparity in popular support for men’s and women’s sports was visible.

The championship procession was captured on video and shared on Twitter, showing a sparse crowd of fans as open-top buses made their way through the streets of Chicago.

The video, which has been seen over 1.3 million times, was filmed from a building overlooking the parade and shows a small crowd cheering loudly as the victorious squad went by in a motorcade.

The absence of spectators gathering to celebrate Chicago’s first professional basketball success since the Bulls won their sixth NBA title in 1998 drew immediate criticism on Twitter.

“I feel awful for them,” one Illinois city resident wrote. “I didn’t realize we had a team until they made it to the finals last week; the league needs to do a better job of promoting their league.” “They try,” one person responded, “but every comment is ‘ESPN keeps trying to cram the WNBA down our throats.” “One of the major cities/markets in the US, battling for equal pay, equal exposure, and equal respect in women’s sports, couldn’t show up for them?” one observer wondered. Man. It just goes to show that individuals prefer to sit behind a screen and pretend to fight.” “Congratulations to the team,” one person said, “but I’m sorry the mayor couldn’t think of a more practical way to celebrate them rather than insult them like this.” “It may not be worth a parade, but it is unquestionably worth more than this.” On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the Sky would follow up their victory celebration with a march up Michigan Avenue, similar to the celebrations of prior sports championships won by men’s teams.

Despite the parade’s poor attendance, the Chicago Sun-Times claimed that thousands of supporters gathered at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion to cheer on the winning squad.

"Remember the seat you're sitting in," Sky coach/general manager James Wade assured the audience, adding, "Remember the seat you're sitting in."