The video of the Waffle House fight in Atlanta has been seen over 3 million times.

A brutal altercation between a Waffle House staff and an undesirable customer has been captured on video.

The video, which was shared to ATL Uncensored on Twitter, has received over 3.2 million views and sparked a massive internet reaction.

A man in an orange T-shirt can be seen arguing with a group of women at the late-night eatery’s counter in the footage.

The footage was shot at a Waffle House on Buford Highway in Georgia, according to a description accompanying the video.

Their conversation is mostly inaudible, however one of the women can be heard telling the male, “You should never say that to us,” and “Shut the f*** up.”

She is then seen holding her palm in front of the man’s face and repeatedly begging him to “let it go” in an attempt to prevent him from re-engaging with her and her pals.

Meanwhile, a second woman can be heard imploring with him to “just be easy.”

The video pans to another man in Waffle House uniform attempting to forcibly expel the aforementioned man in orange seconds later, as the scene appears to be developing.

The man in orange, despite being dragged to the shop’s door by his shirt collar, refuses to give up without a fightâ€”quite literally.

When the man throws a punch at the purported Waffle House employee, it connects with his jaw, but the restaurant employee responds with a barrage of fists.

As the man is pulled to the ground, more punches are thrown at him until he regains his footing and fights back, drawing gasps and yells from people watching the fight.

The battle is still going on at the end of the video, and there’s no indication of how the matter was resolved.

Waffle House, as well as the Chamblee and Gwinnett County police agencies, have been contacted for comment.

“Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt,” reads a caption accompanying the video, which has been shared more than 5,600 times.

Despite the seriousness of the fight, many Twitter users thought the incident to be hilarious.

BillRichardso10 compared it to Muhammad Ali’s Thrilla in Manila, while Lowkeysunshin3 claimed it was “what you go to Waffle House for.” This is a condensed version of the information.