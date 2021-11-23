The video of Seth Rollins being assaulted by a fan has been seen over 2 million times.

Seth Rollins was assaulted by a fan during WWE RAW on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and video of the incident has gone viral.

After a match with wrestler Finn Balor, the WWE star—real name Colby Lopez—was walking back to the arena entrance when a fan jumped out of nowhere and tackled the fighter to the ground.

On social media, footage from numerous perspectives shows a fan diving from behind the crowd into Rollins, who goes to the ground and quickly holds the assailant in a headlock while security intervenes, ending in a brief scuffle right in front of the fan stands.

Security detained the fan, and Rollins yelled at him, but he went away unharmed.

At first, the tackle was broadcast live on television, but WWE cameras swiftly moved away when it became clear that the tackle was not part of the plan.

At the time of publication, the Public Enemies Podcast had 125,000 views on a clip of the incident from the perspective of the entire arena.

Following the event, WWE issued a statement announcing that the individual had been apprehended by local police.

The statement states, "WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously." "The person who assaulted Seth Rollins has been handed over to the NYPD and will face the full force of the law." The New York Police Department has identified the fan as a 24-year-old man. As a result of the incident, Spencer faces various charges, including attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and crafts.