The video of Oprah and Lizzo singing Adele’s “Hello” has gone viral.

Oprah Winfrey and Lizzo were among the numerous celebrities that attended Adele’s Adele One Night Only special, and a video of the two singing along to “Hello” has gone viral.

The artist and the renowned TV presenter were both included in pre-recorded video that aired on CBS on Sunday night.

Melissa McCarthy, James Corden, and Gordon Ramsay were all in the audience, as were Seth Rogen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ellen DeGeneres.

The concert was captured at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, ahead of Adele’s highly anticipated new album 30, which is set to be released later this year.

There was also an interview with Adele on One Night Only.