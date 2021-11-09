The video of Niall Horan of One Direction pausing his show for crowd safety has been viewed over 6 million times.

Millions of people have watched a video of Niall Horan interrupting a show to tell the audience that he is concerned about their safety.

After footage from a 2018 concert in Argentina was shared to TikTok, the former One Direction star has gone viral.

After pausing the event, Horan is heard saying, “There’s a good probability this show will be canceled at some point,” before adding, “Your security is my duty.”

Horan continues in the video: “There’s a lot of space in the back of the room… We don’t want anyone to get wounded or squashed, thus the swaying is off limits… Before we go any farther, let’s get stuff organized.” At the time of publication, the video had over 6.3 million views on TikTok.

In the midst of the Astroworld tragedy in Houston over the weekend, where eight people died in a tragic crush, the musician’s caring gesture to fans has touched millions of people.

In order to keep everyone safe, Noel is halting the show in Argentina. In recent days, a number of additional films of singers interrupting shows after noticing fans in distress or in need of medical care have gone viral, including performances by Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park.

Adele canceled a 95,000-person show in Sydney, Australia in 2017 when a fan in the first row suffered a heart arrest.

Horan’s former bandmate Styles can be seen stopping in the middle of a song to check on a distressed fan in a video that has gone viral on TikTok today, garnering millions of views.

Travis Scott, who headlined the Houston festival, has come under fire for stirring the raucous audience of 50,000 people.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the rapper in connection with the fatal incident, which apparently harmed hundreds of others.

The incident is currently being investigated by Houston police, and all eight victims have been identified.

Mirza Biag, 27, of Houston, Rodolfo Pea, 23, of Laredo, Madison Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Franco Patio, 21, of Illinois, Jacob Jurinke, 20, of Illinois, John Hilgert, 14, of Houston, Axel Acosta Avila, 21, of Washington, and Brianna, 16, of Washington are among those arrested.