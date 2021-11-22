The video of LeBron James being ejected for elbowing Isaiah Stewart has been viewed over 12 million times.

On Sunday night, LeBron James was ejected from a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons, and video of the incident has been viewed over 12 million times on Twitter.

As they wrestled for a rebound, James seemed to slap Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face, resulting in a gash near the latter’s eye that drew blood.

James’ left elbow and hand look to make contact with Stewart’s face in clips from the incident, which occurred in the third quarter.

Stewart attempted to react on several occasions, but was repeatedly stopped by his teammates and other coaching staff.

Both sportsmen were dismissed from the game after an official review.

“With Isaiah, it was a tough play,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said of the situation. “For whatever reason, his eye split all the way open, and he was upset.” I don’t believe James is a dirty player, but it sparked their interest.” After the Lakers beat the Pistons 121-116, James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis defended him. Davis stated, “Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a filthy guy.” “In fact, as soon as he realized he had hit him, he turned back at him and said, ‘Oh, my bad.’ ‘I didn’t even attempt it.’ “I’ve never seen a player [Stewart] try to achieve that, what he tried to do in ten years,” he added.

“It’s uncalled for, you got a cut above your eye, it wasn’t on purpose, it was an accident.”

It’s only the second time James has been ejected from a game in his 19-year NBA career.

Following the event, Stewart’s face was covered in blood. When James made an apparent attempt to apologize to Stewart, the 20-year-old center became enraged and lunged at his opponent.

Although James claimed the strike was unintentional, he was removed for a Flagrant 2 foul.

“Everyone did a fantastic job of de-escalating the situation,” Davis added. “You never want things to get to that stage like it did 17 years ago,” says the author. One of the worst brawls in American sports history occurred seventeen years ago, when the Pistons and Indiana Pacers collided in the stands after a cup was thrown from the audience.

