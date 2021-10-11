The video of John Cusack confronting the White Sox has been seen 700,000 times.

A video of John Cusack being approached by a Barstool Sports writer over his White Sox fandom has gone viral, and the actor is being commended for his cool demeanor in the face of adversity.

The actor from High Fidelity has had a long-running feud with Dave Williams of Barstool Chicago over his support for two Chicago baseball teams, the White Sox and the Cubs.

In a June piece, Williams discusses the podcaster’s issue with this.

“Cusack wears a pink hat,” says the narrator. Always seen in the black and white or blue and red at Wrigley and Sox Park. Williams wrote, “He cheers for BOTH teams.”

“It’s not permitted.” In Chicago, we have two teams. You choose one of them to support and then despise the other. That’s how it works, and it’s as simple as that. You can’t be like John and root for both of them.” BREAKING: @barstoolwsd just confronted actor John Cusack, telling him he can’t support for the White Sox in the World Series. twitter.com/IjTYv79Rxo — October 11, 2021, Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) Now, during the Astros vs. White Sox game on Sunday, Williams had the opportunity to express his thoughts directly to Cusack.

After being shared on Twitter via the Barstool Chicago account, a video of Williams addressing the actor about his dual baseball loyalty is now going viral.

The video has been seen over 700,000 times, and John Cusack’s name was trending on Twitter on Monday.

Cusack quizzes Williams on some White Sox trivia, and when the actor is stumped, he adds, “That exposes your ignorance.”

In a series of tweets in response to fans, the actor addressed the feud.

“He’s not a Red Sox fan, and he didn’t know anything about the Sox when I questioned him about them.” In one tweet, he refers to Williams as a “click bait a**hole.”

“I wouldn’t do that to a child—but the youngster needs to learn some etiquette,” he continued, adding that Williams’ actions were “neither wise or courteous.”

“Not this lifetime sir 😉 sone swine need to be educated or recall some basic manners and an attitude of,” he tweeted. This is a condensed version of the information.