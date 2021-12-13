The video of Ansel Elgort being booed during a screening of “West Side Story” has gone viral.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story has opened in theaters, and despite positive reviews, the casting of Ansel Elgort in one of the key characters has sparked controversy.

A video of the actor’s name being booed during a movie screening has gone viral.

User @brettfrasco shared this on Twitter. At the time of publication, the video had more than 100,000 views.

The caption reads, “west side story good ansel elgort terrible.”

Elgort plays Tony, the classic musical’s leading character, opposite newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria.

So what’s the deal with Elgort being booed?

Since sexual assault allegations against him surfaced last summer, the 27-year-old actor has kept a low profile.

A woman alleged on Twitter in June 2020 that Elgort "sexually attacked" her when she was 17 and he was 20.

“I was just a kid and a fan of his,” the woman, who goes under the Twitter handle @Itsgabby, stated to Variety, claiming that they started talking on Snapchat.

“So instead of asking if I wanted to quit having sex, knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and didn’t want to do it, his only words were ‘we need to break you in.'”

Elgort rejected the charges the next day, saying he was in a consensual relationship with the woman.

In an Instagram comment, he stated, “I cannot claim to comprehend Gabby’s feelings, but her version of events is just not what happened,” and added, “I have never and would never assault anyone.”

Elgort apologized for his prior behavior and how he ended his connection with Gabby, saying, “Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and fully consenting relationship.”

“As I reflect on my behavior, I am appalled and very ashamed of how I behaved,” the Baby Driver star remarked at the time.

Now, Elgort’s portrayal of Tony in West Side Story is failing to impress critics.

The performer is “flat-footed” and “struggles to inject much life into Maria,” according to the Guardian.

In the meanwhile, The New. This is a condensed version of the information.