The video of a woman stealing her neighbor’s doormat for the’second time’ has sparked outrage.

A woman was caught on camera removing her neighbor’s doormat, which stunned the internet—and the owners of the doormat.

As if that weren’t horrible enough, this appears to be the second time it’s happened.

Tyler Kenney, who lives with his wife Hayley just outside of Dallas, told The Washington Newsday that the troubles began a few weeks ago.

“My wife and I had brunch together. When we returned home, we saw that the doormat, which had nothing but three jack-o-lanterns on it, was vanished “he stated

Kenney couldn’t help but notice that his doormat had been taken, but the doormat for the apartment across the hall was remained undamaged.

“I had a funny hunch it was one of the neighbors, so I went to the nearby dumpster to check,” he explained. “Our doormat was curled up in the trash,” says the narrator. He decided to acquire a pair of cheap cameras to keep an eye on things after the incident and re-lay the doormat in the same position. His neighbor was captured on camera removing the doormat again a week later. Kenney has been perplexed by the scenario.

“We don’t communicate with our neighbors and have never spoken to her, so it came as a surprise,” he explained.

“There are just about three choices that come to mind. Over the jack-o-lanterns, there’s some type of religious motivation. It’s dissatisfaction with the fact that we left it out in the cold, out of season. Or she simply didn’t care for it. If it had been anything else, I believe she would have at the very least taken someone else’s.” Rather than confronting the woman about her conduct (Kenney confesses he has no idea where she lives), he opted to post the video on Reddit.

“I assumed if anyone could appreciate my frustration, it was the internet,” he explained.

I guess our doormat irritates the next-door neighbor. It’s the second time she’s done something like this. fromtrashy The video has received over 45,100 upvotes, with viewers rushing to suggest ways for Kenney to exact vengeance on his next-door neighbor.

One user, commenting as ThugginPink, said, “Print out a screenshot of her doing this and make numerous copies and post throughout the region.” This is a condensed version of the information.