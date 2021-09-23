The video of a paraplegic kitten has been viewed over 23 million times.

Due to a video displaying her extraordinary speed, a determined kitten living without the use of her hind legs has gone viral.

After the video was released a week ago, the baby cat, dubbed Little Meow by owner Josie Carter, captivated the hearts of TikTok fans.

Little Meow races over Carter’s tiled kitchen floor to reach to her food bowl and drink in the video, which you can view here.

The accompanying description reads, “My kitty is paralyzed.” “Her front legs are the only ones that work, but that doesn’t stop her.”

On TikTok, the video, which was uploaded under the handle JosieCarter36, has received 23 million views and 5.1 million likes, as well as 80,000 comments.

“She moves faster than cats with four working legs,” Gabby Golec wrote.

“Those are two strong front paws,” Jerp Er agreed.

Shrimpcocktailsauce added, “What a cheerful spirit.”

“She’s drifting!” wrote Talon Blake Ortiz, evidently a fan of the Fast and Furious films.

“I’m not crying, you’re sobbing,” Hahahillaireous wrote, getting emotional.

Carter, who resides in Dallas, Florida, also tweeted a link to a GoFundMe account that details Little Meow’s ailments in greater detail.

The six-month-old cat was paralyzed after being snatched by a nearby dog, according to the page.

Despite the fact that Carter was able to save Little Meow from further harm, the attack “broke both of her back legs and perhaps shattered her spine.”

Despite the severity of Little Meow’s illness, Carter stated that the kitten was in “excellent spirits.”

She commented on the page, “Her tail has moved and her left foot has also moved, therefore she still has feeling, but she can’t walk.” “She isn’t in pain; she hasn’t cried much at all, and she’s still eating, drinking, and purring!”

The goal for the cat’s medical expenses was set at $500 at the start of the fundraiser.

Carter wrote, “I strongly believe that my kid should not be put down because she is still alive and well.” “She’s a lovely young lady, and I believe she’ll pull through.”

As of this writing, $523 had been raised, with Carter planning to put at least some of it to good use. This is a condensed version of the information.