The video of a dog refusing to eat French fries unless they are dipped in ketchup has gone viral.

User 3askaryyy posted the video on Reddit on Tuesday with the remark “Dip it man.” In its first 12 hours on the platform, it received over 37,000 upvotes.

In the video, a Labrador watches as their off-screen owner eats a dish of french fries with a splash of tomato ketchup.

The dog taps its nose against the bottom of the man’s right arm every time he reaches for a fry.

The man eventually relents and offers the dog a fry after a few taps. The Labrador, on the other hand, is unfazed.

Instead, the dog points to the ketchup, indicating to the owner that the french fry should be dipped.

The man then dunks the fry in ketchup before presenting it to the dog. This time the dog accepts, chowing down on the treat as the video concludes. You can also see the video here.

The dog was dubbed a “picky boy” by one Reddit user, Bikouchu, but MycologistOk3880 stated the Labrador was allowed to have “standards.”

Others on Reddit agreed, with Oolaroux adding, “Our doggo wanted potato chips, but only if you dipped them first.”

“My wife had a pitbull mix that would turn down a fry if she couldn’t smell the presence of ranch,” Goukiteg said. She wouldn’t eat it unless it was dipped in ranch.” However, the video did not go down well with everyone.

MySockHurts expressed displeasure with the fact that “feeding dogs bad food is a trend on social media,” while Merlin Drake warned that the owner risked promoting “annoying behavior.”

“Do you feed yourself perfectly?” wrote NoThisIsABadIdea, defending the man. I don’t see the danger in a small reward as long as it isn’t literally hazardous to the dog.” Animal specialists, on the other hand, are categorical in their response to the subject of whether or not you may feed french fries to dogs: the answer is no.

"Feeding French fries or other," Dr. Heidi Houchen, an emergency/critical care veterinarian for VCA Northwest Veterinary Specialists in Oregon, told the website Dogster.