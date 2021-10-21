The video of a baby dancing along to his father’s piano playing has been viewed over 5 million times.

A lovely viral video displaying a baby’s enthusiastic reaction to hearing his father play the piano has further underlined the benefits of introducing children to music at a young age.

The very gorgeous baby can be seen bopping along next to his dad as he continues to tickle the ivories in spectacular fashion in a video posted on TikTok under the handle groovinggus.

The baby’s apparent enthusiasm for the music being performed borders on collaboration, as evidenced by the small infant seen slapping his right palm on the keys many times throughout the video, clearly wanting to join in on the fun.

The endearing footage, which was posted with the description “Groovy Gus,” has been viewed over 5.5 million times on TikTok, with another version of the video upvoted 63,000 times on Reddit. The video can be seen here.

The baby’s wonderful reaction—a 6-month-old boy named August, or Gus for short—was first shared on social media by his mother Abby Parker, who received a warm response from followers who were in awe of his reaction to the song.

Glebekahrick remarked, “The instinct to groove is so powerful.” “That infant has a really old soul,” Jo Anna Boesch said.

According to Thesabieee, “”That baby is feeling it!” Tonya Love exclaimed, referring to the one piano key he played that was truly in tune. Adorable!” “He’s not only dancing, he wants to sing too,” Lori Rodia said, while Jade Fox said, “that baby got soul.” The video was a significant mood lifter for many people. “I adore this,” the duckmother exclaimed. Sadbadbee added, “Best thing I’ve ever seen.”

Gus, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama with his mother and father, has subsequently returned to TikTok with more videos demonstrating his innate talent for the piano.

Parker has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

This early exposure to music and the ability to play musical instruments is likely to benefit him in the future.

Music training in children has already been proven to assist accelerate brain development in areas such as, according to research undertaken by the University of Southern California's Brain and Creativity Institute in 2016.