The video for Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” pays homage to rock royalty. Tommy Lee is a well-known actor.

Tommy Lee continues to inspire Post Malone’s music, as the rocker appears in the video for his current single, “Motley Crew.”

Malone’s newest song, “Tommy Lee,” is a homage to the drummer’s rock band, Mötley Crüe, since it was included on a tune called “Tommy Lee” in 2020.

Malone—real name Austin Post—features Lee in the video, which he uploaded on Friday, in addition to refuting him.

In the video, Lee is seen flying around a NASCAR circuit in a modified automobile while Malone raps to the camera in the passenger seat.

Malone is feted by a mob of famous fans, including NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, as he celebrates his triumph at the end of the film.

Lee wished Malone a happy birthday on the Fourth of July by sharing a snapshot of himself on the set of the film with two mystery women.

“Happy Bday Austin @postmalone one of the sweetest people I know!” Lee captioned the photo. I’m hoping it’s a rip!!!!! I’m certain!”

Several musicians, including Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, and Tyla Yaweh, who collaborated with Malone on the track “Tommy Lee,” appear in the video.

In a SiriusXM interview in June 2020, Lee spoke as “Tommy Lee,” telling NME: “I’m playing drums on a Post Malone song that’s coming out soon, and the song’s name is Tommy Lee, if you can believe it.

“It’s lethal. It’s all about living the rock star lifestyle that everyone in hip-hop seems to be talking about.”

Lee continued, “I was humbled that Tyla and Post chose to name a song after me.” “I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it and put my own spin on it with them. We had a great time! They’re the next big thing in rock! I adore both of them!”

Yaweh stated why veteran rocker icon Lee served as an inspiration to him in an interview with NME in June 2020.

He said, “Tommy Lee just doesn’t give a f*** and I love it.” “I kinda live because I have ‘f*** the rules’ tattooed on my neck. This is a condensed version of the information.