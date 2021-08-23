The Utah School District overcame legal challenges to the mask mandate ban, and a lawsuit was filed to overturn the law.

The Grand County School District remains the only district in the state to have overcome legal problems to impose masks at its schools, according to the Associated Press. A group of Utah parents filed a lawsuit Monday contesting the restriction on mask demands at schools.

In the case, parents concerned about the safety of their children with medical issues claim that the state’s ban forces them to choose between risking infection from COVID-19 or keeping their children at home for another school year, away from their peers.

The complaint comes as students return to school for the autumn semester, and the Delta variety has become increasingly popular in Utah, causing hospitals to run out of space.

Jessica Pyper, one of the parents opposed to the restriction, stated, “It just feels like nobody cares.”

Parents like Pyper believe that a Utah state statute prohibiting districts from enacting mandates prohibits children from receiving a safe education. Ryker, her 10-year-old son, is eager to start fifth grade this year, but his type-1 diabetes puts him in grave danger.

The lawsuit is the latest of its sort in the United States, brought by families and educators concerned about going to school without wearing masks as the extremely dangerous delta form spreads. Similar lawsuits have been brought in jurisdictions such as Arizona, Texas, and Florida, where tens of thousands of pupils have been ordered home due to quickly growing epidemics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in schools, but numerous conservative-leaning states are rejecting mask laws due to controversial anti-mask rallies.

Officials, largely Republicans, argue that wearing masks on children all day has drawbacks, and that parents should have the freedom to determine whether to put them on their youngsters, who are less susceptible to the virus than older adults.

Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes did not immediately reply to demands for comment on the case via email or text message.

Last year, a statewide mask rule kept Utah schools open for in-person learning, but after it expired, the GOP-controlled Legislature decided that individual school districts couldn’t demand face coverings on their own.

Coronavirus infections could spread quickly among children without the use of masks and other preventive measures. This is a condensed version of the information.