The use of COVID-survivor blood plasma in current patients has ‘no clear benefit,’ according to the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned against using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat virus patients on Tuesday. According to an assessment of the evidence, while the treatments were costly and time-consuming, they had “no evident effect” in reducing serious infections and mortality.

In a news release, the WHO stated, “Current research reveals that convalescent plasma does not increase life or reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, while it has significant costs.”

The WHO cited an independent panel of experts who evaluated convalescent plasma study findings in their recommendation. According to the statement, the specialists looked at data from 16 randomized controlled studies that involved over 16,000 patients with non-severe, severe, and serious COVID-19 infections.

In non-severe patients, the WHO advised against using convalescent plasma, but claimed the evidence was less compelling in severe and critical patients.

“While there was little doubt that convalescent plasma had no benefit in non-severe patients, the same could not be said for severe and critically sick patients. As a result, randomized clinical trials for these subgroups should be conducted in the future “According to the press release.

Convalescent plasma treatments were granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but the approval was revised in February to include only hospitalized COVID patients in the early stages of infection and other hospitalized individuals with immune disorders that inhibit antibody response.

It also restricted the therapies to COVID-19 plasma with a high titer or plasma with a high amount of antibodies.

In a February release, the FDA stated, “Plasma with low levels of antibodies has not been found to be beneficial in COVID-19.”

The British Medical Journal provided advice against using convalescent plasma, a component of blood that is high in antibodies.

“As a result, the WHO strongly advises against using convalescent plasma in patients with non-severe disease, and strongly advises against using it in patients with severe and critical illness, unless in the context of a randomized controlled trial,” according to WHO.

In an 81-page research, the committee of specialists concluded that there was “no evident advantage for important outcomes” such as the requirement for mechanical ventilation (breathing machines) or COVID-19 patient fatalities.

