The US Water Polo Team Applauds a Cat Who Tried to Play in an Olympic Match

When it comes to the Olympics, the US water polo team has proven that it’s not just humans that get caught up in the action.

In fact, if a video retweeted by the official USA Water Polo account is to be believed, it appears that the Games are attracting a few four-legged fans.

The video shows a little black cat approaching their owner’s television screen while they are watching the United States men’s team compete in a water polo match against Italy.

The cat dashes to the open water. Smart!

USA Water Polo

This cat, on the other hand, isn’t content with being a bystander and instead makes many brave attempts to participate in the action.

The feisty feline’s efforts were praised by the United States regulatory body after it was enticed to the sight of a ball on the screen.

They noted the animal’s amazing moves in writing beside the video, writing, “Cat immediately moves to open water.” Smart.!”

Paul Smith, who goes by the handle @prsmith2009 on Twitter, was the first to share the footage. He congratulated his cat, Boo, for “doing his part to aid Team USA!” in the original tweet.

Smith’s post drew the attention of several prominent figures in the sport, including Olympic gold medalist and former USA Women’s Water Polo goalkeeper Sami Hill, who retweeted the video.

Later, the pleased cat owner returned to the post to share a second video of Boo’s “tough training schedule,” which includes “daily sprints across the living room,” according to him.

Boo doing his thing to help Team USA!

Paul Smith

The initial clip was shared with the pun: “This cat is FELINE this @USAWP match!” by NBC, who was among the first to report on Boo’s escapades.

That provided Smith with the ideal chance to broadcast another video of his beloved cat, Boo, taking a corn chip from his owner or, as Smith described it, a “energy snack.”

Boo drank some water and ate an energy snack.



Paul Smith

