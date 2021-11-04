The US Vaccine Mandate goes into effect on January 4, and each violation may cost businesses about $14,000.

The COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. workers at organizations with 100 or more employees will go into effect on January 4, according to the federal government.

According to the Associated Press, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) noted that companies that do not follow the guidelines might face fines of about $14,000 per violation.

President Joe Biden initially announced the restrictions in September, and they will affect nearly 84 million workers at qualified businesses. Workers can also be checked for the virus at least once a week and must wear a mask in the workplace, according to the Associated Press.

About 17 million people who work in nursing homes, hospitals, and other medical facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid financing will not be able to get tested instead of getting vaccinated. Workers can ask for religious or medical exemptions, but it’s unknown how often they’ll be granted.

OSHA’s plans for enforcing the guidelines were unclear. According to a senior administration official, if the agency receives complaints, it will target businesses.

Weeks of regulatory scrutiny and talks with industry organizations, labor unions, and others preceded the publication of the guidelines. The measures are the cornerstone of Biden’s most forceful attempt yet to eradicate COVID-19, which has killed over 740,000 people in the United States.

The guidelines were written under emergency power in order to safeguard workers from a potential health threat. Over the following six months, the vaccine mandate is expected to save the lives of more than 6,500 workers and prevent more than 250,000 hospitalizations, according to the government.

The rules, according to senior administration officials, preempt conflicting state laws or ordinances, such as those prohibiting employers from requiring vaccines, testing, or the use of face masks.

The administration will be met with swift opposition from Republican state officials itching to take on Biden in court and in Congress. Republicans promptly started a petition to demand a vote on the vaccine mandate, but the attempt is almost certain to fail because Democrats control the chamber.

More than a half-dozen Republican state attorneys general have said they intend to sue, claiming that only Congress has the right to implement such broad mandates under emergency powers.

