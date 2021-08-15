The US is ‘absolutely prepared,’ according to Anthony Fauci, to offer the third dose of the vaccine ‘very quickly.’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that the United States is prepared to provide a third dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public “very quickly” if necessary.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that people with immunocompromised systems—roughly 3% of adults in the United States—can get a third dose of the vaccine. This includes people who are vulnerable to disease due to organ transplants, certain cancers, or other disorders.

In an appearance with CBS News’ Face the Nation, Fauci noted that immunocompromised people can “actually get their boosters right now.”

Fauci said federal health officials are “looking at it on a daily and weekly basis in cohorts, not only in the United States but in other nations, to determine if, when, and to whom we should be delivering this,” when asked about the schedule for the rest of the population.

“If it turns out as the data comes in that we do need to give an additional dose to folks in nursing homes or people who are elderly, we will be completely prepared to do that very quickly,” Fauci added. “We are making preparations and looking ahead.”

A third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine has been rolled out to individuals with weakened immune systems in several states and counties, including Washington, Los Angeles County, and New Jersey, to provide additional protection from the highly contagious Delta variant, which has caused COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to spike in most parts of the country.

The third shot is currently not considered a booster, but rather a supplementary dose for patients who haven’t developed enough immunity from the first two treatments.

Data suggests that some immunocompromised people may not develop the same amount of immunity as others who aren’t, according to officials with the Washington State Department of Health, and that a third dose could help them create an extra layer of protection.

The head of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, told Fox News Sunday that officials will review case data in the "next couple of weeks" to determine whether to issue a