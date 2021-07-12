The unvaccinated man who died of COVID “never imagined it could happen to him,” according to his family.

The wife of an unvaccinated North Dakota man who died of COVID-19 last month has spoken out, claiming that her husband believed it would never happen to him.

Amy Tersteeg told INFORUM that she didn’t want to pressure anyone to get vaccinated, but she felt compelled to tell her husband’s story so that others may learn about his ordeal.

Rob Tersteeg, she added, was receptive to getting vaccinated but wasn’t in a rush because he didn’t have any underlying health issues.

She told INFORUM, “He never dreamed that could happen to him.” “I’d like folks to see what COVID is capable of. I want them to know that Rob was given every COVID treatment available and that none of them worked to rescue him.”

Rob Tersteeg died on June 3 at the age of 46 after receiving weeks of COVID-19 treatment.

The dedicated stepfather of three children encouraged his wife to have the kids vaccinated as soon as possible while lying in an ICU bed at Trinity Health in Minot.

Because she works in an administrative job for Trinity Health, Amy Tersteeg had already gotten the vaccine earlier in the epidemic.

Apart from the fact that he had no underlying health concerns, Tersteeg said that her husband had not prioritized being vaccinated because he had survived the pandemic for more than a year without developing COVID-19, while case counts in North Dakota were falling.

Rob Tersteeg had traveled all over the United Places in 2020 as an oilfield safety officer for a natural gas business and had never been infected, even after visiting states where COVID-19 was common.

Tersteeg began to show indications of the condition, including a cough, in mid-May this year. He eventually began to have respiratory problems and decided to go to the hospital emergency department. Sadly, he would never be able to return home from the hospital.

“Nothing had ever brought Rob to his knees before. He simply didn’t stand a chance against COVID, according to Amy Tersteeg.

Due to COVID procedures, his family was not permitted to visit him while he was in the hospital.

Amy Tersteeg remarked, “He was just so secluded and alone.”

