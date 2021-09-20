The unsolved disappearance of an Arizona man sparks an appeal in the Gabby Petito case.

The discovery of a body believed to be that of Gabby Petito, 22, has spurred new requests for information on Daniel Robinson, who has been missing for almost a year.

The FBI stated on Sunday that human remains matching Petito’s description were located in the Spread Creek area of Wyoming.

Shayla Davis turned to Twitter after the finding to raise awareness about Robinson’s abduction.

She said, “I’m shivering reading about Gabby Petito’s body being discovered in Wyoming.” “While we’re watching this case unfold, please read about Daniel Robinson, a geologist who went missing three months ago in the desert outside of Buckeye. His father is still on the lookout.”

Davis’ tweet has been retweeted over 20,000 times and liked over 38,000 times, reigniting interest in Daniel’s case.

On June 23, Daniel was reported missing.

His 2017 blue Jeep Renegade with the registration plate NLA2CMA was last spotted leaving a job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road earlier that day.

Daniel, a field geologist who relocated to Phoenix for work, spent much of his time working on sites in isolated desert locales, often in harsh weather.

He is characterized as a 5-foot-8 man with black hair and dark eyes who lacks a right forearm and hand.

Daniel did not notify anyone on site where he was going or why he was leaving, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

His Jeep was located near a ravine near where he was last seen on July 19. Significant damage has been done to the car. The airbags had been activated, and preliminary evidence indicated that the driver had buckled up.

The vehicle also included a number of Daniel’s personal belongings, including clothes, a telephone, a wallet, and keys.

Later that month, on July 31, a human skull was discovered in a location south of where the Jeep was discovered, but testing revealed that it was unrelated to the Jeep.